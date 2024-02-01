Major female star admits WWE got a little too raunchy for her: "I don't want to be a part of this"

Women wrestlers headlining shows are common in WWE, but they weren't the same many years ago. Torrie Wilson recently opened up about the "mortifying" experience during a recent interview and how she sometimes felt uncomfortable due to the nature of her work.

The Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras weren't great for women's wrestling. Barring a few excellent matches, the female wrestlers were featured mainly in obscene angles that involved them battling each other in bikinis and other revealing outfits.

Torrie Wilson spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently and stated she did not enjoy being a part of segments that didn't present female talents in a good light. WWE drew criticism for its portrayal of women for decades until a revolution resulted in long-awaited changes in the modern era.

Wilson recalled watching her colleagues compete in similarly embarrassing matches at house shows and holding back her tears backstage. Torrie reached a phase where she was ready to walk away from the then Vince McMahon-led company and the wrestling business:

"They were all mortifying; people don't realize. I went out there and owned it the best I could and pushed through the fear, but it was mortifying; there were times when, I remember specifically, a house show that I was in this bikini showdown with Dawn Marie and Sable and someone else. I was standing in the corner, watching one of the girls dance in the middle and literally fighting back tears. Like, I cannot believe I'm doing this right now. Because it got to like a raunchy point, and I'm like, I don't want to be a part of this. But that was also my job." [H/t: Chris Van Vliet]

Torrie Wilson comments on criticism she didn't take enough bumps in WWE

The former SmackDown star worked as a full-time wrestler for WWE for eight years and, during that time, wrestled 293 matches, a handful of them having bizarre stipulations.

While Torrie Wilson realizes she wasn't the greatest of workers, the WWE Hall of Famer believes getting called out for not taking enough bumps during her career was unwarranted.

The 48-year-old always gave her best whenever she stepped inside the ring and reserved special praise for Fit Finlay for making her and other female stars look the best they could in their matches on TV.

"Well, it's just dumb because it's like, I wasn't writing the show. I wasn't putting the matches together. I definitely know that when I was [wrestling], Fin Finlay was amazing putting matches together and just trying to make us look the best he could.'

Torrie Wilson wasn't known as an in-ring technician during her heyday, but she still left a significant mark on the Stamford-based promotion and has been rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction for her efforts.

