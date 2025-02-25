Major feud teased on WWE RAW after Bron Breakker destroys Judgment Day

Bron Breakker destroyed The Judgment Day tonight on RAW. Following this, he teased a major feud with a member of the group.

Two weeks ago, Bron Breakker came face-to-face with AJ Styles, teasing a feud with him. Then, last week on the red brand, Breakker tried to spear Styles after his match with Dominik Mysterio. However, The Phenomenal One sidestepped him, and the Intercontinental Champion speared Dominik.

Tonight on RAW, Finn Balor scolded Dominik for allowing himself to get speared by Breakker. Hence, Dom had a point to prove when he faced Breakker later on in the night. However, the Intercontinental Champion was about to put Dominik away with ease when Balor and Carlito pulled him out of the ring and attacked. While Balor went to grab a steel chair, Breakker took this time to take out Carlito and Mysterio.

When Balor tried to enter the ring with the chair, Breakker stopped him. The Judgment Day member then retreated from the ring. The two men then had an intense staredown teasing a future showdown between them.

It will be interesting to see if this leads to a Triple Threat feud between Bron Breakker, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor in the future.

