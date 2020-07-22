William Regal is one of the best pure athletes to have ever competed in WWE. However, the former IC Champion has not been competing inside the ring lately. William Regal has instead served as a pillar of NXT. He has been the General Manager of the black and gold brand since 2014.

For 6 years, Regal has been the one thing permanent in the ever-evolving NXT brand. However, it looks like Regal's time in NXT is coming to an end as the former King of the Ring has hinted that he may be stepping down as the General Manager of NXT.

William Regal done with NXT?

Here is what William Regal stated in his latest Tweet:

Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for NXT.

Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2020

Recently WWE had tweeted saying that William Regal is all set to make a huge announcement on this week's NXT.

With William Regal's latest remarks, it looks like his tenure as the on-screen head of NXT is coming to an end. William Regal has not been physically present in NXT ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, most probably due to the travel restrictions.

Even so, he has continued to maintain order and give out instructions on the show via facetime on a tablet.

William Regal had spoken to SportsKeeda's Gary Cassidy earlier this year and had spoken about what being the NXT General Manager meant to him.

"For me, it's not really a role because it's what I do - which makes it very different than whenever I've done this role before. Although it's not exactly what I do, it is in a lot of ways, if that makes any sense. It's the first time that has probably been... When I played that role anyway, where I am actually a big part of that and, fortunately for me that I am."

William Regal has become an essential part of NXT over the years and if he will certainly be missed if he decides to step down as the General Manager.