Major hint surrounding Edge's WWE future dropped on SmackDown

Edge seemingly walked away from WWE several weeks ago following his match against Sheamus in the main event of SmackDown in Toronto. He later put out a video where he claimed that he was assessing his future, but his latest contract with the promotion expired. However, there was a hint regarding his future during the latest episode of SmackDown.

It appears that despite Edge seemingly departing WWE and now rumors suggesting he could be heading to AEW, there was a major hint this week on SmackDown that he could be looking to return.

WWE unveiled a new intro for SmackDown, where the Hall of Famer was prominently featured. This was the first time the intro was updated this year, and stars such as the late Bray Wyatt and Hit Row have now been removed.

Every other star who is on the intro is a full-time star on SmackDown, so it seems that WWE wouldn't have added Edge to the intro if there wasn't a belief that he would be making his return.

Edge celebrated more than two decades in the ring earlier this year but hasn't yet announced his retirement despite his contract with WWE officially expiring. It is still unclear what the future holds for him.

