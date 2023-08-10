Major Hollywood star slams Logan Paul's heel persona in WWE; claims his work "hasn't been perfect"

Hollywood star and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has a problem with Logan Paul's current heel run.

The Maverick was in an exhilarating matchup with Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023. The two stars went move-for-move to grab the win. However, after a tremendous back-and-forth contest, the social media sensation finally leveled Ricochet with the One Lucky Punch armed with brass knuckles to win the match.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer claimed that The Maverick should just be himself during promos rather than trying hard to antagonize the fans. He stated that Logan Paul was a natural heel and didn't need to push the gimmick.

"I don't think he's as good as a heel when he's trying to be a heel as he is when he's trying to be himself and be a babyface and get over. He leaned into it too much. It feels a little bit forced. His stuff hasn't been perfect. I think he should just be himself and if he wants to react to like, 'Ah man, you guys don't like me? That s*cks.' He can lean in that direction. What he's doing is going the opposite way which is, 'Hahaha, you don't like me.' That's a little not pushy, just forced." [From 3:07 - 3:47]

Logan Paul picked up an injury during the match

Despite picking up the win at SummerSlam, Logan Paul took some heavy shots during the match. This was evident during the recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast when he showed up with a bruised eye.

Logan mentioned that he took a kick to the face in the first two minutes of the match leading to the black eye.

"He [Ricochet] kicked me in the face. I think it was a kick in the first two minutes. But I liked it. I like that actual pain."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Jake Paul & Logan Paul on Double Victory (Boxing/WWE), KSI vs Tommy Fury, Fighting Dillon Danis

watch or break all ur bones



youtu.be/v4e04hHhmUg pic.twitter.com/PBY912Hs6k new IMPAULSIVE podcastJake Paul & Logan Paul on Double Victory (Boxing/WWE), KSI vs Tommy Fury, Fighting Dillon Daniswatch or break all ur bones

In a span of just two years, the YouTube sensation had high-profile matches on major Premium Live Events. His recent performances have made it clear that he is one of the greatest celebrity wrestlers to lace boots in WWE.

