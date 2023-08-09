Details on Logan Paul getting hurt during WWE SummerSlam match against Ricochet

Logan Paul suffered a minor injury during his match against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Paul and Ricochet crossed paths for the first time in this year's Royal Rumble match. The two later clashed during the Money in the Bank ladder bout. Over the next few weeks, the popular YouTuber feuded with the former Intercontinental Champion. Their rivalry came to a head last Saturday at SummerSlam when The Maverick defeated Ricochet.

During the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul appeared with a black eye. He disclosed that he got hurt in the first two minutes of the contest after receiving a kick to the face.

"Why do I look worse than you and you had a fight, and I had a wrestling match?" Logan asked his brother, Jake. "[You got punched in the face?] He [Ricochet] kicked me in the face. I think it was a kick in the first two minutes. But I liked it. I like that actual pain. [You gotta be careful out there] So I've learned. And I've gotten better with the mechanics of my wrestling moves." [59:57 - 1:00:21]

Logan Paul praised his WWE SummerSlam opponent

Ricochet and Logan Paul had a fast-paced match at SummerSlam that involved a lot of high-risk moves. Despite getting hurt, the popular YouTuber enjoyed working with the high-flyer.

During the same episode of IMPAULSIVE, Paul praised Ricochet, stating that the former Intercontinental Champion made it easy for him to look good.

"People really responded to our match, and Ricochet is so good. The guy's so good. He made it easy to look good, and it was a fun match, and I'm interested to see how this conversation continues and my WWE career story arc happens with this boxing weaving in, you know? Because I wanna hop back and forth. I don't know if it's ever been done." [H/T POST Wrestling]

