Create

Major indie promoter reflects on his promotion competing with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 08, 2023 10:24 IST
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon recently returned to the WWE after announcing his retirement last year

MLW CEO Court Bauer recently reflected on his promotion, competing with WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan.

MLW, or Major League Wrestling, is an American professional wrestling organization that has taken the world of sports entertainment by storm. With a roster of top-notch athletes and a thrilling blend of hard-hitting action and high-flying excitement, the promotion is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about in the industry.

However, MLW has been trying to secure a cable deal for some time and has finally secured one with REELZ. However, before the deal with REELZ, they had a deal with Tubi, which is owned by FOX - the home of WWE SmackDown.

The deal suspiciously fell through at the 11th hour, which resulted in MLW filing an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, accusing the Stanford-based promotion of sabotaging it.

Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he recalled what it was like to compete against two billionaires - Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

"Along the way, we had to endure a pandemic, another billionaire entering the mix, another billionaire disrupting a deal that would've been huge for all of us, and would've been rich, not just the company, but the fans, and all the boys, all the women in the back and their careers," Bauer said. "We've hung in there, and we've endured a lot." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]
After #WWENXT switch over to @ReelzChannel and experience #MLWUnderground at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. https://t.co/HFB4X20Kn1

Vince McMahon's current stance on selling WWE

Ever since Vince McMahon returned to the company, there have been rumors that he is looking to sell the company. However, many people predicted that this could be a ploy for him to regain creative control of the company as well.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently did an interview with CNBC where he admitted that:

“Vince has declared to the board he’s 100% open to transactions where he’s not included in the company moving forward.”
At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful

Despite Nick Khan straight out confirming the above statement, it wouldn't be the first time Mr. McMahon has gone back on his word.

Do you think WWE sabotaged MLW's TV deal with Tubi? Sound off in the comments section.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...