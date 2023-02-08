Major indie promoter reflects on his promotion competing with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

MLW CEO Court Bauer recently reflected on his promotion, competing with WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan.

However, MLW has been trying to secure a cable deal for some time and has finally secured one with REELZ. However, before the deal with REELZ, they had a deal with Tubi, which is owned by FOX - the home of WWE SmackDown.

The deal suspiciously fell through at the 11th hour, which resulted in MLW filing an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, accusing the Stanford-based promotion of sabotaging it.

Court Bauer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he recalled what it was like to compete against two billionaires - Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

"Along the way, we had to endure a pandemic, another billionaire entering the mix, another billionaire disrupting a deal that would've been huge for all of us, and would've been rich, not just the company, but the fans, and all the boys, all the women in the back and their careers," Bauer said. "We've hung in there, and we've endured a lot." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Vince McMahon's current stance on selling WWE

Ever since Vince McMahon returned to the company, there have been rumors that he is looking to sell the company. However, many people predicted that this could be a ploy for him to regain creative control of the company as well.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently did an interview with CNBC where he admitted that:

“Vince has declared to the board he’s 100% open to transactions where he’s not included in the company moving forward.”

Despite Nick Khan straight out confirming the above statement, it wouldn't be the first time Mr. McMahon has gone back on his word.

