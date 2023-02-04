What does Nick Khan have to say about Vince McMahon's criteria for selling WWE? Looking into the company's future

WWE Chief Executive Officer Nick Khan recently shed light on Vince McMahon's idea of selling the wrestling entertainment giant. He confirmed the rumors of WWE going on sale in the future by insisting that the sale process would take "three months" and also gave an insight into McMahon's future role.

Earlier this year, Mr. McMahon came to a multi-million dollar agreement with former referee Rita Chatterton. This was to avoid litigation of any sort, as per McMahon's lawyer. The 77-year currently holds the position of Executive Chairman.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Nick Khan says Vince McMahon is 100% open to a transaction where he is not included. Nick says Vince wants the best value for shareholders. Nick Khan says Vince McMahon is 100% open to a transaction where he is not included. Nick says Vince wants the best value for shareholders. https://t.co/tOknU76Z7Q

During an interview with CNBC, Nick Khan disclosed that Vince McMahon is open to business transactions where he will not have a future role with the company. The former CEO is scouting for the best potential deal for WWE ahead of the company's media rights agreement.

"Vince [McMahon] has declared to the board he’s 100% open to transactions where he’s not included in the company moving forward.”

Khan understood it would be difficult for the 77-year-old to leave his brainchild. Nevertheless, he reiterated that McMahon would prioritize shareholder value over his inclusion if it was best for business.

"If it’s the right deal — and we will take a look at all of the factors that make it the right deal."

Previously, Nick Khan claimed that Vince McMahon would depart WWE if his presence hindered a potential WWE sale. The former CEO is adamant about selling the Titanland, a decision receiving a "warm approach" from potential buyers.

Nick Khan is going to get a big payday after a potential WWE sale

It looks like a deal between Nick Khan and Vince McMahon regarding WWE's sale was struck years ago. As per Conrad Thompson's sources, Nick would get a sum that would be more than All Elite Wrestling's TV deal for a year.

"My friend was represented by the same company that Nick Khan was sort of running [...] He called his contact and said, ‘Dude, what’s up with Nick going, blah, blah, blah.’ He said, and this is years ago now, ‘Yea. He’s got a deal with Vince where in his contract, he gets a big payday when he helps facilitate the sale."

WWE holds a market cap of over $6.68 billion. A potential sale would benefit the shareholders as well as the parties involved. It remains to be seen what will transpire in the months to come.

