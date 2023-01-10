WWE co-CEO reportedly has an agreement in place with Vince McMahon regarding a potential sale of the company.

Vince McMahon recently returned to the company after stepping down in July due to allegations of misconduct. After McMahon's departure in July, his son-in-law, Triple H, assumed creative responsibility and brought back several released WWE Superstars. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs after Vince resigned over the summer.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast with AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, Conrad Thompson claimed that a deal between Vince McMahon and Nick Khan was worked out years ago:

“My friend was represented by the same company that Nick Khan was sort of running, and when my friend sees that the guy who runs this big agency is now going to WWE, he thought, ‘What the f**k? This doesn’t make any sense.’ So he called his contact and said, ‘Dude, what’s up with Nick going, blah, blah, blah.’ He said, and this is years ago now, ‘Yea. He’s got a deal with Vince where in his contract, he gets a big payday when he helps facilitate the sale."

Conrad added that Nick is in line to make more than All Elite Wrestling gets per year from Warner Bros. for television if the company is sold:

“He told me the number, and I won’t say the number because that’s talking about somebody’s money and that’s not cool, but let’s just say this, it’s more than AEW’s TV contract is for a year.” [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Vince McMahon returns to WWE's Board of Directors

Vince McMahon made his return to the company as a board member following a six-month hiatus.

The company issued a press release welcoming Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios back to the Board of Directors as the company seemingly prepares for a sale. The statement from the company noted that they will look to maximize shareholder value moving forward:

“Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”

2023 is shaping up to be a very interesting year for WWE. Time will tell which company puts together the best offer and purchases the promotion.

Who would you like to see purchase the company in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

