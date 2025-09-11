Major issue for WWE and AEW last week seen as one of the "weirdest things" - Reports

Both WWE and AEW management were left in shock last week. The weekly programming of both promotions faced a major setback as both Collision and SmackDown had a drastic drop in their viewership. A new report has recently stated that even the management at the two promotions found this occurence shocking. This came as a major shock as last week's episode of SmackDown featured John Cena's last appearance on the show as an active performer. It also saw the return of AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar and a US title match between Cena and Zayn.In a recent report, Fightful revealed that they had a conversation with the management of both companies regarding this surprising viewership drop last week. Both responses labelled it as &quot;one of the weirdest things they'd ever seen&quot; and weren't surprised when viewership for both shows saw a huge jump next week. Fans are heavily invested in the product of both WWE and AEW right now. With WrestlePalooza only a few days away, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for this week's SmackDown.Triple H confirms WWE Legend Rey Mysterio will return this FridayRey Mysterio has been away from television for a considerable amount of time. His last appearance took place at AAA TripleMania but his next one just recently got announced. WWE and AAA are set to present the Worlds Collide event this Friday and Mysterio has been confirmed to appear.Triple H confirmed Rey's return by sharing a poster for the show where Mysterio is featured at the absolute front. In the past few months, he has made sporadic appearances for AAA and this post from the Game confirmed his next. There is a chance he might get involved in the match between his son and Vikingo for the AAA Mega title.Fans are excited to see Rey Mysterio back on a WWE event. It will be interesting to see what he does at the show.