Major Judgment Day member shares a 3-word message ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been one of the top factions in WWE for a long time. Despite recent tensions among some members, the heel group remains a major attraction on Monday Night RAW.

A significant member of The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez, took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself posing with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Having won the title four times (thrice alongside Liv Morgan), the 34-year-old added a short message, seemingly implying that winning the gold comes naturally to her.

"Just comes naturally," she wrote.

You can check out Raquel Rodriguez's post below:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi on the February 24 edition of the red brand's show to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Title. The duo also teamed up with Roxanne Perez to beat the former champions and Bayley the following Friday in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

Ex-WWE star would love to reunite with legend to take on The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Former WWE Superstar Layla recently opened up about potentially reuniting with her LayCool teammate Michelle McCool. While the latter has entered three Women's Royal Rumble Matches as a surprise entrant, the former Women's Champion has not wrestled since leaving the company in 2015.

In a recent interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, the 47-year-old noted she would love to wrestle Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Layla added she could even take on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Michelle McCool in her team. She claimed that LayCool would make it work in the current women's tag team division.

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]

You can check out Layla's comments in the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan brought back gold to The Judgment Day, after the former Riott Squad member lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor & JD McDonagh lost the WWE Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Judgment Day.

