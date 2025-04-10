Major LA Knight allegations SHUT DOWN by former WWE star; US Champion defended

A former WWE star recently defended reigning United States Champion LA Knight from critics of his on-screen character. Knight has been labeled a "rip-off" by some but found a supporter in the form of a loudmouth star.

The Megastar is often criticized for being too similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock due to the way he speaks. Some even compare him to Mr. Kennedy because of their attitude and just the way they talk. They could also rub people the wrong way.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, Mr. Kennedy liked the comparisons between him and Knight. He didn't believe anyone was ripping off and copying anyone, explaining that wrestlers tend to "borrow" gimmicks and put their twist on things.

"I don't think that anybody is copying anybody. That's his genuine persona and he may have taken inspiration from different people as we all do. There really is nothing in wrestling that's new. It's all sort of borrowed and tweaked, but I think he's great," Kennedy said. [6:11 - 6:37]

LA Knight and Mr. Kennedy briefly worked together in 2019 under NWA. Kennedy's stint there didn't last long, while Knight only left in 2021 when he signed with WWE.

LA Knight sends warning to Jacob Fatu ahead of WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a brutal Last Man Standing match last Friday on SmackDown. He earned a shot at the United States Championship, challenging LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Knight sent a message to the number one contender:

“Here's the deal, man. We walk into WrestleMania, there is only one way it can go. We’re talking BFTs, we’re talking three the hard way, we’re talking Last Man Standing. There will be one man standing holding this thing, and it ain’t you. And it ain’t anybody else on this living earth other than this man, with everybody saying, LA Knight. I’ll see you at that big stage, yeah!" Knight said. [From the 0:58 mark]

WrestleMania 41 is happening next weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

