Rey Mysterio lost a big match this week at a WWE live event, which means that an enormous qualification has taken place for the upcoming event. Mysterio's loss came out of nowhere, as he seemed on top.

While most of the first-round matches for the King of The Ring tournament took place on WWE RAW and SmackDown, some of the matches took place at the live events over the weekend as well. One such match saw Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio face each other at the live event in Macon.

Several other matches have also taken place on house shows which were of consequence to the King and Queen of The Ring tournaments, with LA Knight facing Santos Escobar, Tiffany Stratton facing Mia Yim, and Maxxine Dupri facing Shayna Baszler.

Kingston has been waiting to face Gunther one on one, and now he will finally be able to.

In this match, Rey Mysterio appeared to have Kofi Kingston just where he wanted him, positioned on the ropes ready for the 6-1-9. Unfortunately, when he tried to hit it, Kingston ducked down and Mysterio was left going through the air. Before he could gather what happened, Kingston took advantage and hit him with the Trouble in Paradise. That was all that was needed to close the book on the match.

Kingston is now through to the next round of the King of The Ring tournament and will be facing the man who took out his partner, Gunther.

Gunther could have faced either Rey Mysterio or Kofi Kingston, but there's a WWE feud lurking in his future

While Gunther might have faced Mysterio had the star managed to defeat Kingston, a feud is lurking for The Ring General within the King of The Ring tournament.

Before the WWE tournament even began, he injured Xavier Woods, with Kingston promising revenge against the star when he faced him.

Now, he will get the chance to do so as the New Day's feud against the Imperium will continue within the tournament itself.

