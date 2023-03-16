Major misconception about various superstars' ages highlighted, Veteran issues warning to WWE (Exclusive)

WWE might boast a relatively deep roster, but it seems like many of the talents are not as young as many fans imagine. Vince Russo discussed the average age of the superstars on this week's Legion of RAW and urged the company to hire and push younger talents before it gets too late.

WWE has multiple shows to book every week and undoubtedly needs a locker room filled with dependable wrestlers who can deliver on the big stage consistently. The promotion, however, has continuously relied on superstars either in their late 30s or seemingly at the end of their in-ring careers.

Vince Russo highlighted the problem while speaking on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel and listed the ages of several superstars. The former writer believes most fans don't realize how old many talents actually are and busted the misconception, as you can view below:

"Listen to the age of the WWE roster. I don't think people understand. I think people think that some of these guys are a lot younger than they are. Listen to the age of the people on this roster. The Usos, 37. Edge, 49. Mysterio, 48. Owens, 38. Balor, 41. Brock, 45. LA Knight, 43, Priest, 40. Cody, 37. Lumis, 39. Gargano, 35. Miz, 42. Gable, 37. Elias, 35. Corbin, 38. Rollins, 36. Reed, 34, Boogs, 35. Street Profits, 32." [3:00 - 4:00]

WWE's apparent issues in creating new stars have haunted them for years, resulting in part-timers returning for a short run.

Vince Russo said that WWE needs to focus on giving superstars like Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio more chances, who are both 25 years old.

"Bro, the only guys they've got under 30 years old, and two of them are 25, and one's 30, Solo is 30. Dominik is 25, and Theory is 25. What? How do we not?" continued Russo. "How is 80% of this roster not Theory's age? Oh my god, Chris, that speaks volumes." [4:01 - 4:30]

In major league baseball, kids come up at 22-23 years old: Former WWE writer Vince Russo

The outspoken veteran, who is an avid Major League Baseball fan, said that athletes are introduced to the sport's highest level before they turn 25.

As history has proven, anything can happen in pro wrestling, as untimely injuries and off-screen matters can derail a talent's career. Vince Russo said that the company needs to get hold of promising wrestlers when they are younger and boldly give them the biggest platform to showcase their skills.

Russo explained:

"Chris, in Major League Baseball, kids come up at 22-23 years old, and bro, if they get a ten-year career, they are lucky. You know, in Major League Baseball today, you're career is over if you're 32. Like, you're done. So you get a good run from 22 to 32. Okay, bro?" [4:31 - 5:10]

