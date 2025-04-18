Major mistake with Jey Uso and Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41 detailed by former WWE champion

Jey Uso is set to have the biggest match of his career against Gunther at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. Former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently pointed out a major flaw in the build-up of this bout.
Stevie Richards on his The Stevie Richards Show podcast called the build-up to Jey Uso vs. Gunther flat and terrible. He also said that the segment where Gunther brutalized Jimmy Uso should've happened on the go-home edition of RAW before their WrestleMania match.
"These go-home shows were completely flat and terrible they did not make you interested. For example, the Jey Uso - Gunther thing... Jimmy Uso getting bloodied, you know Jey being ziptied that was real heat going into that. As a matter of fact I believe that should have been the go-home segment going into Wrestlemania," said Stevie Richards [From 00:15 to 00:36]
It'll be interesting to see if Jey can finally defeat The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 and become the World Heavyweight Champion.
Jey Uso breaks silence on not main eventing WrestleMania
Jey Uso has taken up the moniker of "Main Event" for the past two years. When Uso shocked the world and won the Men's Royal Rumble match, fans were expecting him to main event Night One of WrestleMania.
However, Jey's hopes got shattered as it was announced that the Triple-Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk would be the main event on Night One of 'Mania. Jey recently broke his silence over not being able to main event The Show of Shows in a vlog uploaded by WWE.
"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. ... It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show," Jey said.
It'll be interesting to see if Jey vs. Gunther gets to open WrestleMania on either of the nights. It has been reported that the match might be opening Night One in Vegas.
