Major mistake with Jey Uso and Gunther ahead of WrestleMania 41 detailed by former WWE champion

Jey Uso is set to have the biggest match of his career against Gunther at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship. Former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards recently pointed out a major flaw in the build-up of this bout.

Ad

Stevie Richards on his The Stevie Richards Show podcast called the build-up to Jey Uso vs. Gunther flat and terrible. He also said that the segment where Gunther brutalized Jimmy Uso should've happened on the go-home edition of RAW before their WrestleMania match.

"These go-home shows were completely flat and terrible they did not make you interested. For example, the Jey Uso - Gunther thing... Jimmy Uso getting bloodied, you know Jey being ziptied that was real heat going into that. As a matter of fact I believe that should have been the go-home segment going into Wrestlemania," said Stevie Richards [From 00:15 to 00:36]

Ad

Trending

Check out the full episode below:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Jey can finally defeat The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 and become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey Uso breaks silence on not main eventing WrestleMania

Jey Uso has taken up the moniker of "Main Event" for the past two years. When Uso shocked the world and won the Men's Royal Rumble match, fans were expecting him to main event Night One of WrestleMania.

Ad

However, Jey's hopes got shattered as it was announced that the Triple-Threat Match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk would be the main event on Night One of 'Mania. Jey recently broke his silence over not being able to main event The Show of Shows in a vlog uploaded by WWE.

"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. ... It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show," Jey said.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Jey vs. Gunther gets to open WrestleMania on either of the nights. It has been reported that the match might be opening Night One in Vegas.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More