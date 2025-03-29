Major name breaks silence following absence from WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown took place in The O2 Arena in London, and the fans got one hell of a show heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Nia Jax broke her silence and joked about why she wasn't on the show.

Last year, Nia Jax was at the pinnacle of the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown as the WWE Women's Champion. However, she was betrayed by Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase and became the new champion of the blue brand.

Earlier this month, Jax and Candice LeRae took on Stratton and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber and lost. Today, Nia Jax reacted to a fan's tweet on X where she joked about why she wasn't on Friday Night SmackDown in London. She jokingly agreed she has too many parking tickets in the United States, which is why she didn't appear.

"😂 yes!" Jax wrote on X.

Is Nia Jax injured following WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Last year, Nia Jax allied with Tiffany Stratton and ruled the women's division. While Jax won the Queen of the Ring tournament and the WWE Women's Championship, Stratton became the youngest Ms. Money in the Bank winner in the company's history.

However, The Irresistible Force became a bit aggressive towards Tiffy when she was the champion. Meanwhile, Candice LeRae also instigated tension between the two. This eventually led to Tiffany Stratton turning on Nia Jax and cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Earlier this month, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae lost to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus in a tag team match in Toronto at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. After the match, Jax went on a hiatus and didn't compete for the promotion, which raised the question of injury, heading into WrestleMania 41.

Later, The Irresistible Force uploaded a story on Instagram where she had a minor medical procedure. The former Women's Champion stated she was getting healthy after the event. As of now, it looks like Nia Jax might miss WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

