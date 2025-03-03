  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nia Jax
  • Nia Jax undergoes medical procedure following Elimination Chamber loss

Nia Jax undergoes medical procedure following Elimination Chamber loss

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Mar 03, 2025 20:26 GMT
Nia Jax needed some help following her loss (image via WWE)
Nia Jax needed some help following her loss (image via WWE)

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae came up short at Elimination Chamber when they took on the team of Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Stratus had the backing of her hometown and the duo was able to see their way past the former Women's Champion and her new sidekick.

Ad

Heading into WrestleMania, it's unclear what the story will be for Nia Jax, but following her loss in Toronto, she recently took to her Instagram stories where she showed that she was "getting healthy" and undergoing a medical procedure. This could be IV rehydration, which many athletes use since it works faster than oral hydration and has a lot of positives to giving back electrolytes.

Nia Jax needed some help following Elimination Chamber
Nia Jax needed some help following Elimination Chamber

Jax has until SmackDown to get healthy since she is on the blue brand and could be part of the story with Jade Cargill following her shocking return this past weekend. It seems that she and Candice LeRae could remain allies moving forward since both women have been able to elevate the other while working together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Will Nia Jax be part of WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania is the word on the lips of every WWE star at present, and it seems that there are only a select few who will be chosen to be on the card. Jax was Women's Champion a few months ago, but the Women's title matches have already been announced for the biggest event of the year, and it seems that Jax could now be pushed into a different title picture instead.

Ad

The Women's Tag Team Champions are also heels at present, which means that Jax's only hope could be a multi-woman match. However, she could shift gears and challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी