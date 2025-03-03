Nia Jax undergoes medical procedure following Elimination Chamber loss

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae came up short at Elimination Chamber when they took on the team of Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Stratus had the backing of her hometown and the duo was able to see their way past the former Women's Champion and her new sidekick.

Heading into WrestleMania, it's unclear what the story will be for Nia Jax, but following her loss in Toronto, she recently took to her Instagram stories where she showed that she was "getting healthy" and undergoing a medical procedure. This could be IV rehydration, which many athletes use since it works faster than oral hydration and has a lot of positives to giving back electrolytes.

Nia Jax needed some help following Elimination Chamber

Jax has until SmackDown to get healthy since she is on the blue brand and could be part of the story with Jade Cargill following her shocking return this past weekend. It seems that she and Candice LeRae could remain allies moving forward since both women have been able to elevate the other while working together.

Will Nia Jax be part of WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania is the word on the lips of every WWE star at present, and it seems that there are only a select few who will be chosen to be on the card. Jax was Women's Champion a few months ago, but the Women's title matches have already been announced for the biggest event of the year, and it seems that Jax could now be pushed into a different title picture instead.

The Women's Tag Team Champions are also heels at present, which means that Jax's only hope could be a multi-woman match. However, she could shift gears and challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

