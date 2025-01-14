Major name calls Jey Uso a "fool" on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has a big hill to climb at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Meanwhile, The Ring General has called him a fool for stepping up and accepting the task.

Earlier this month, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut to end their feud for the time being. Both stars are now focused on a different goal on the red brand, as Drew McIntyre announced his entry in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match.

Jey got a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther on Saturday Night's Main Event ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. Today, The Ring General called Main Event Jey a "fool" for coming after him and his title.

Trending

"Look, everybody, this over there; this is what a fool looks like. Now, they've sent the company mascot to challenge the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time. I'll have to prove it once again why I'm above and beyond everybody here," Gunther said.

Expand Tweet

WWE analyst believes Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy, would also receive a push in the promotion

The rise of Jey Uso as a singles star began when he left Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown and moved to WWE RAW. However, Jimmy Uso didn't have the same amount of success as he was mainly focused on the faction and its aftermath following WrestleMania XL.

Luckily, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks this will change in the coming months. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the analyst claimed the company hasn't sidelined Big Jim and will take their time to focus on the star similar to what they did with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW:

"The rise of Jimmy Uso is very very interesting. It feels like they're positioning Jimmy Uso on SmackDown to be almost what Jey Uso has become on Monday Night RAW. It's going to take time as it did with Jey Uso but, I mean, if we get two massive solo stars out of The Usos tag team, it'll be something, man," Roberts said. [54:09 - 54:30]

It'll be interesting to see what the company has in store for Big Jim in the coming months.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback