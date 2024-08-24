Major name claims Alexa Bliss was dealing with injuries during rivalry; WWE didn't put a lot of thought into their feud

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE TV, and there's no date for her return yet. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey spoke highly of The Goddess and their feud. Moreover, she revealed that Bliss was dealing with injuries and the company didn't put a lot of thought into their rivalry.

In 2018, Alexa Bliss was one of Ronda Rousey's major feuds in the Stamford-based promotion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet received a hot start in the company and took no time to chase the RAW Women's Championship in the women's division.

In an interview with Ring The Belle, Ronda Rousey spoke highly of her feud with Alexa Bliss on Monday Night RAW. The Baddest Woman on the Planet explained how the feud helped her become a better performer in WWE as she entered a new industry.

"I learned a lot from her and she taught me that we're going to lean on comedy and story and expressions and stuff like that to be able to get people into this. It definitely made me into a much better wrestler and more diverse in the ring and not just leaning on athleticism and spots." [From 11:30 to 11:55]

The former UFC Fighter added the company did not give a lot of thought to the feud or the star, as Bliss was dealing with injuries and it limited both of them inside the ring.

"She was also suffering from different kinds of injuries and there were a lot of things that were prohibited and off-limits (...) I wish that there was a lot more thought put into it from the very top," Rousey said. [From 12:03 to 12:40]

Alexa Bliss recently teased a return to WWE

In 2022, Alexa Bliss returned to the Stamford-based promotion after a hiatus and joined Monday Night RAW. The Goddess was heavily featured on weekly television and captained the WWE Tag Team Championship with Asuka.

Later, she reverted to her twisted side when Uncle Howdy tried to control her. She turned heel and feuded with Bianca Belair for a while in the hopes of winning the RAW Women's Championship.

After the event, she went on maternity leave. It's been over a year and a half and the star hasn't competed inside the square circle. Recently, The Five Feet of Fury posted a cryptic GIF on X (formerly Twitter) and teased her return to WWE.

It'll be interesting to see when the star returns to in-ring competition.

