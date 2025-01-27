Major name confirms interest in Royal Rumble return after sudden WWE release 3 years ago

Royal Rumble 2025 is expected to feature several surprises and returns - especially on the women's side. One major name who was released three years ago confirmed interest in a WWE return at the Rumble.

We are now less than a week away from the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. On the men's side, it's shaping up to be the most stacked Rumble match fans have seen in years, with several high-profile names like John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre confirming their entries. The Women's match looks just as exciting, with Charlotte Flair confirming her return at the Rumble, while Nia Jax declared her entry as well along with former Rumble winner Bayley and multi-time runner-up Liv Morgan.

The Women's Royal Rumble match has usually been the stage where several past names and legends have made surprise returns - including Santino Marrella a few years ago when he came out as Santina. One name who some fans want to see return is Eva Marie. She was suddenly released in November 2021 after an abrupt second run in WWE.

Responding to a fan wanting her to show up in Indianapolis for the Rumble, Eva Marie seemingly confirmed interest with the 'doing my nails' emoji. It seems from the response that Marie is all ready and preparing herself by doing up her nails and finalizing her look.

The reason why Eva Marie has never entered the Women's Royal Rumble match

What might come off as a bit surprising is that Eva Marie has technically never been in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Her first departure from WWE came in 2017, just months before the inaugural Women's Rumble match.

Although she re-signed with WWE in late 2020, she only debuted well into 2021, when she teamed up with Piper Niven, who she infamously named Doudrop. She would be released just half a year later.

That means that she was just a couple of months away from a surefire Rumble debut. The timing of things hasn't worked out for her, but she would be a good surprise appearance for the Women's Rumble match. One name that seems to be possibly locked in for a return is Nikki Bella, as reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass.

It remains to be seen how there Rumble pans out for both the men and the women of WWE.

