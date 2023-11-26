Major name connected to Triple H spotted backstage at Survivor Series: WarGames 

Triple H is the main man in WWE from a creative standpoint and has been entrusted with the role of shaping up RAW, SmackDown, and Premium Live Events. A major name connected to him was spotted backstage at tonight's Survivor Series event.

Given that Survivor Series is in Chicago, the biggest rumored return has been that of CM Punk. It should be noted that nobody has explicitly stated that Punk is returning at Survivor Series, but there seems to be a lot of hope.

Either way, the latest report from Fightful Select revealed that Triple H's wife and former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon is present backstage at Survivor Series: WarGames.

It should be noted that despite being the wife of current CCO Triple H and a former major figure in WWE, Stephanie isn't at the event tonight in a working capacity but seemingly just as a presence.

In terms of CM Punk, WWE has been making subtle hints about him for over a month now - starting with a comment made by Michael Cole on RAW. He and Corey Graves have been responsible for quite a few such references.

Stephanie McMahon is allegedly a beloved figure backstage and was likely welcomed back with open arms. There's no word as to whether she is re-entering the company after its merger with Endeavor.

