  Major name is a free agent; he's a 17-year WWE veteran commentator

Major name is a free agent; he's a 17-year WWE veteran commentator

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 21, 2024 01:21 GMT
The veteran has a lot of options in front of him (Credit: WWE.com)
The veteran has a lot of options in front of him (Credit: WWE.com)

A major former WWE name's contract with AAA has come to an end. He is one of the top names in the entire industry and is respected for his contributions.

Hugo Savinovich is a name that every wrestling fan is familiar with for his contributions to wrestling. He was a wrestler early in his career but retired and became the Spanish language commentator for WWE. He worked in WWE for 17 years, making his way in the company alongside the likes of Carlos Cabrera regularly.

Hugo Savinovich has confirmed with Lucha Libre Online that he's done with AAA. He's officially out of a contract after Dorian Roldán, AAA’s owner, let him know that he was free to take any new deal that came up. He is a free agent as of today and they are not working on a renewal.

Savinovich has also received interest from a company in Mexico, as well as two companies in the USA to work as a producer and a commentator.

The star's veteran experience would add to whichever company he joins. As of now, there's no confirmation of where he's going next but he is a free agent and is considering all offers.

The next few weeks may see him accept a new deal.

