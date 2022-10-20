Hugo Savinovich is preparing to return to the ring against El Profe in the final match of his wrestling career.

Savinovich is arguably best known for his stint as a member of WWE's Spanish announce team between 1994 and 2011. The broadcasting legend has provided commentary for various other companies, including Mexican promotion AAA. He was also part of the commentary team for Ric Flair's Last Match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the Ecuadorian recalled how he and El Profe previously faced each other over 30 years ago:

"First match came, I won that first match," Savinovich said. "Second, sold-out house, Roberto Clemente Coliseum, he beat me, my hair against his mask, and it took 30 years, brother, to have this third match. This will be like a combination of a shoot and a storyline, where there's no rematches and we're gonna hit each other freaking hard." [6:37 – 6:58]

When is Hugo Savinovich's final match?

On November 5, Hugo Savinovich will face El Profe at DEMONMANIA La Batalla Final (The Final Battle) in Puerto Rico.

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin DEMONMANIA La Batalla Final, el sábado 5 de noviembre a las 8:00pm en Humacao Arena. En su última lucha, sin descalificación y tiene que haber un ganador, El Hijo de Doña Mélida, Hugo Savinovich, se enfrenta a Su Majestad, El Profe.



The 63-year-old hopes to end his wrestling career with an entertaining performance at Humacao Arena:

"The card is [a] fantastic card with the legend of L.A. Park against Blue Demon Jr.," Savinovich continued. "My match is like the hook of the card, but it's pretty much solid. We want to just give the people that nostalgia. Wrestling in Puerto Rico was one of the top territories in the whole world, so my thing is to do my last match but give the fans the best show on November 5." [7:18 – 7:45]

Hugo Savinovich also spoke about his experience commentating on Ric Flair's last match earlier this year.

