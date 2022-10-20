Ex-WWE personality on Ric Flair requesting he appear at his last match (Exclusive)

Ric Flair asked Conrad Thompson and Jeff Jarrett to recruit former WWE duo Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich for his last match.

Cabrera and Savinovich worked together as WWE's Spanish announce team between 1994 and 2011. On July 31, they joined forces again to provide Spanish commentary on Flair's tag team match alongside Andrade El Idolo against Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Savinovich praised The Nature Boy for bringing together multiple wrestling promotions at the same event:

"Ric asked Conrad and Jeff Jarrett that he wanted Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich to do the play-by-play. That night, it was such an impossible thing. I don't care how much money you have. Unless you were Ric Flair, you would never have pulled off a night of having AAA stars there, New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars there, AEW, and one of the bosses of live events of WWE, Jeff Jarrett." [8:24 – 9:00]

Hugo Savinovich attended the production meeting before Ric Flair's match

The Ric Flair's Last Match event was produced and promoted by David Crockett and Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson.

Hugo Savinovich recalled how people from several wrestling companies were present at the pre-show production meeting:

"I wish you could have been there to see. The production meeting was so cool, but it was so huge because of all the representatives from each company. It was standing room only in a production meeting. You look around and you see. How did Ric Flair pull that off? Having, for his last match, people that hate each other that don't do business, together in one night." [9:13 – 9:43]

Although Savinovich is arguably best known as a commentator, he also worked as an in-ring competitor earlier in his career. On November 5, the 63-year-old will return to the ring against his legendary rival El Profe.

