Major name to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena; WWE has already made a deal with him, says veteran

Cody Rhodes looks to be in a disadvantageous situation heading into his Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena, as the latter has the support of The Rock. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to help The American Nightmare in his war against the two megastars.

Stone Cold was seemingly slated to appear at The Showcase of the Immortals last year, but a deal could not be reached, and The Undertaker took his place. However, Austin teased a return this year as he recently noted that Cody could call upon him if he needed his help. Furthermore, the legend will be in Vegas during the Mania weekend, and many believe that he could indeed show up at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro show, Vince Russo noted that Stone Cold Steve Austin would not have teased a return if he had not made a deal with WWE. The veteran expects The Texas Rattlesnake to play a role in the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

"I was a little taken aback when Austin sat down and did an interview after The Rock thing. Then Austin said, ‘Yeah sure. If they want to call me, if Cody wants to call me...,’ bro Austin would never ever do that, unless the deal is made. He would’ve said nothing about it, been completely quiet about it, and would’ve waited to see if they contacted him. Then on top of that, they double down with this fanfest. So what I am saying is, I think it’s already a done deal based on what he said but they want it to be somewhat of a surprise." [From 49:34 - 50:44]

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be present on WWE RAW this week

This past Monday on RAW, John Cena made his first appearance since turning heel. The 16-time World Champion lashed out at fans and made it clear that the "toxic relationship" between them is over. Cena was soon confronted by Cody Rhodes, who had a few words for him.

The duo's expected to come face-to-face again on the red brand next week as both guys will be present on WWE's flagship show.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41, where they will clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Rock is expected to be in Cena's corner for the match. However, both Cena and Rhodes did not mention The Final Boss during their promo on RAW.

