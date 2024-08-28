Major name involved in a real-life fight with Randy Orton backstage at SummerSlam; put him in a headlock, says WWE star

Randy Orton has once again become the talk of the town as top musician Machine Gun Kelly recently claimed that he had a real-life confrontation with the WWE Superstar. While Orton has seemingly called MGK a liar, one of his SmackDown colleagues has claimed that he saw the musician attack The Legend Killer backstage.

Machine Gun Kelly was present at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year where he accompanied fellow Cleveland native Logan Paul to the ring. The musician also interfered in Paul's match against LA Knight but The Megastar still managed to win the United States Championship.

MGK was a guest on the latest edition of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast where he claimed he confronted Randy Orton backstage at SummerSlam for The Viper's prior remarks on him. While Orton implied that Kelly's comments were lies, Grayson Waller took to social media to claim that he saw the musician double-leg the 10-time WWE Champion backstage and then put him in a headlock.

Trending

"I was backstage at Summerslam and saw the whole thing! MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock and then gave him a Noogie. It was wild,"- Waller posted

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

While fans are still confused whether the recent controversy between MGK and Randy Orton is a work or not, Grayson Waller's comments are most likely in character and should not be taken as facts.

Randy Orton will be in action at WWE Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton is widely considered one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, with 14 World Title reigns to his name. The Legend Killer will have the opportunity to become a 15-time World Champion at Bash in Berlin where he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

The two men also met at WWE King and Queen of the Ring where The Ring General came out on top. However, the victory was controversial as one of Orton's shoulders was up during the pinfall. The Legend Killer then cashed in his rematch opportunity after Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest.

Who do you think will walk away with the gold at Bash in Berlin? Hit the discuss button and let us know your thoughts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback