Randy Orton reacts to huge name's claim of confrontation backstage in WWE; legitimate heat as name responds

Randy Orton is no stranger to getting people riled up about just existing. As it turns out, someone he had exchanged words with confronted him recently and had something to say.

Machine Gun Kelly appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast and said that when he came across Orton backstage at SummerSlam, he decided to call him out about past comments. For those unaware, he appeared in Paul's United States Championship match during The Biggest Party of Summer.

MGK insulted Orton, leaving his friends wondering if this was part of the script. The two have had legitimate heat in the past.

"I was coming to say what's up to Logan and see what we can work out for the show, and I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk sh** about me. There's a point where I'm going to practice a new version of myself. 3... 2... 1... I'm like, 'F**k that. Hey man, f*** you.' I don't know where you were, but I remember all my boys sitting there like, 'Is this real? Is this part of the script?'" he said. (26:08 - 26:38)

You can check out the full video here.

Orton clearly heard MGK's comments on IMPAULSIVE as well and decided to acknowledge him. He put up an emoji with a long nose, implying that Kelly was lying.

"🤥 @machinegunkelly 👀," Orton posted.

Kelly has also responded to it, saying that WWE had cameras rolling and asked them to put it out.

The two stars are about to feud, but fans must wait to see if it happens.

Randy Orton took a shot at Machine Gun Kelly before

Orton has taken a shot at Kelly in the past. His wife, Kim, posted a picture of them sharing a romantic moment in the same spot where Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox had their proposal.

However, Orton took a shot at MGK in the comments then, calling him a mark. Fans will have to wait to see if they end up in a feud in WWE.

