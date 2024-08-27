Major star reveals he confronted Randy Orton backstage at WWE SummerSlam

A major star disclosed that he confronted Randy Orton backstage and told him off at WWE SummerSlam. The Viper is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at Bash in Berlin.

Logan Paul lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam. Popular rapper Machine Gun Kelly accompanied The Maverick to the ring at the premium live event, and also was a guest on his ImPaulsive podcast today.

MGK revealed that he confronted Randy Orton backstage at SummerSlam as a way to practice a new version of himself.

"I’m a very shy dude, but my defense is so high because the offense seems always so against me. It’s like when I was in the ring yesterday, just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, and I saw Randy Orton. I remember seeing Randy Orton talk sh*t about me. I was like, there’s a point where I’m like, 'I’m gonna practice a new version of myself.' Then three, two, one, I’m like, 'f*ck that. 'Hey, man, f*ck you.' Yeah," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the video below:

Former WWE star wants to reunite with Randy Orton

Matt Riddle recently shared that he would like to reunite with Randy Orton if he ever returned to WWE.

The promotion released The Original Bro last year following an incident at the JFK Airport in New York. The veteran was a part of the popular RK-Bro tag team with Orton, and the duo are former RAW Tag Team Champions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month, Riddle stated that he would want to reunite with The Legend Killer if he got the chance to return to the company.

"If I went back tomorrow I'd wanna reconnect RK-Bro up, give Randy's back a little break, you know?" Riddle said. "Oh, dude, his nutritionist, what a guy! What a guy! Randy's nutritionist, this goes off to you!" [5:37 – 5:53]

You can check out the interview with Riddle in the video below:

Gunther defeated Orton at King and Queen of the Ring to win the tournament and earn a title shot. He went on to defeat Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Orton confronted The Ring General on the RAW after WWE SummerSlam and noted that his shoulders were not down during the pinfall at King and Queen of the Ring. The 44-year-old suggested a rematch at Bash in Berlin for the title and Gunther accepted the challenge.

