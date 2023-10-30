Major name to join WWE as a new member of The Bloodline after helping Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Fans believe it may happen

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years. However, staying undefeated in singles action for all this time has not been easy, as The Tribal Chief has often had to pull new tricks from his hat. While Solo Sikoa and The Usos have played a major role in Reigns' ongoing run, many believe that a new name can come to his aid at Crown Jewel.

The star in question is Lance Anoa'i, Roman Reigns' real-life cousin. Lance recently asked for his release from MLW, which was granted. He has featured on WWE programming in the past, with his last appearance coming in 2019 when he represented the Anoa'i family against Shane McMahon. After the bout, the star was beaten down by McMahon and Drew McIntyre before Reigns made the save.

Since the news of his release from MLW broke out, fans started speculating that he could be on his way to WWE. Many believe that the 31-year-old will help The Tribal Chief retain his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel.

Lance Anoa'i recently expressed his desire to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline dominated WWE for over two years before internal issues led to Jey Uso leaving the group. While the storyline has taken a back seat in the last few months, they are still the top act in the company, with Roman Reigns going as strong as ever.

There are many Anoa'i family members in the pro wrestling world, and a lot of them want to be a part of The Bloodline. Lance Anoa'i also recently said the same, noting that he had been wanting to work with the group since they brought Solo Sikoa in.

"I do see myself in it, but with my MLW contract, I don’t see myself in it. I would love to be in it. Ever since they brought Solo in, I thought I could have been a part of it with him. Me, [sic] Jacob could be a top star there. Especially because it's called The Bloodline, I feel we just need all the members of the family there," Lance Anoa'i said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a feud with LA Knight. While The Tribal Chief has the backing of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, both men have their own feuds with Jey Uso and John Cena, respectively. This could be the perfect opportunity for Triple H and Co. to bring in a new member and the focus back on The Bloodline.

