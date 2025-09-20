Major name picks Goldberg as the greatest wrestler of all time; the WWE legend reacts

A major name picked Goldberg as the greatest wrestler of all time. This comment drew a reaction from the WWE legend himself.Goldberg first made a name for himself in WCW, where he went 175-0 before winning the World Title. After the end of WCW, he moved over to WWE, where his dominance continued. During his tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut, he won several World Titles. The WWE legend competed in his final match against Gunther earlier this year. While there have been criticisms of his in-ring work over the years, Stephen A. Smith thinks he is the greatest wrestler of all time. Recently on ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith named his five greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He picked some usual suspects like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Rock, and the Road Warriors. Surprisingly, he placed the former Universal Champion at the number one position in this list. The WCW legend reacted to this with the following caption:&quot;😉😤🙏 my man!,&quot; wrote the former Universal Champion.Triple H reacts to Goldberg being named the greatest wrestler of all timeTriple H is no stranger to Goldberg. The two of them were involved in a heated feud over the World Heavyweight Championship in the early 2000s. Now, both men are on different paths in their lives. However, The Game took exception to Stephen A. Smith's list.Triple H called out Stephen for his ranking and claimed that the TV personality was trying to do a bait and switch so that he could get a reaction from the fans, since many people won't agree that the WCW legend should sit atop that list.&quot;So let me break this down for you. What he does for a profession is p**s people off right? So what he did is he bait-switched it. He set up a list that is arguably accurate. Road Warriors, The Rock, Hogan, Flair... He left out a few because it's just the top five. But then, what he does is, he Stephen, as it and goes, Goldberg at No. 1. Because he knows that is the name that is going to p**s off maximum amount of people, that of all time, putting Goldberg at No. 1. And I'm not going to say he's not great, I love Bill, I think he's a great performer, had great moments in this business, but putting him at 1, come on!&quot;It will be interesting to see how other wrestlers and legends react to this list.