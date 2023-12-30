Major name posts cryptic reaction to WWE award nominations

A WWE Hall of Famer made a brief but cryptic response to the nominees for a 2023 award to be issued. This superstar is none other than Rikishi.

The tag team scene in WWE picked up over the last few years, with many highlights coming in 2023. A recent WWE On FOX poll asked fans who should win Tag Team of the Year for 2023. The nominees were The Usos, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, plus current Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

While The Usos split up in 2023, Rikishi continued to publicly support both of his sons - Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. He also supports their younger brother - Solo Sikoa. Rikishi responded to the WWE On FOX awards poll on his Instagram Story and got fans talking with his quick reply.

"??????" he wrote.

Screenshot of Rikishi's Instagram Stories post

Rikishi's question marks have led to lots of speculation on the meaning behind his response. There were some who thought he was wondering why The Usos were nominated when they haven't teamed up since July.

However, others believed the former Intercontinental Champion was essentially saying it's a no-brainer and why there were other teams listed. Some fans believed Rikishi was probably wondering why Jey and Cody Rhodes weren't listed, or why Niven and Green were listed at all.

Rikishi's thoughts on Roman Reigns dominating WWE

As a member of pro wrestling's legendary Anoa'i Family, Rikishi has several famous family members such as his younger brother Eddie "Umaga" Fatu, uncles Sika Anoa'i and Afa Anoa'i, aka The Wild Samoans, and cousin Rodney "Yokozuna" Anoa'i.

The former Too Cool member is cousins with Roman Reigns, aka Joe Anoa'i. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has dominated WWE for years, and is surely a future Hall of Famer. Rikishi previously spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and commented on whether he "acknowledges" Reigns.

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flipside of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job," he said. [3:02 - 3:18]

Rikishi continued:

"To be able to carry the ball for the company for numerous years, it's not easy to be the guy. There's so much responsibility behind the curtains. He's doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength, continues to take care of himself, and get some rest," he said. [3:19 - 3:42]

Rikishi last appeared on WWE TV during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. His last WWE match came on January 6, 2014 as he teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay to reunite Too Cool for a win over 3MB's Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater, and Jinder Mahal.

Rikishi teamed with Jerry Lawler to defeat The Steiner Brothers for the inaugural GCW Tag Team Championship on March 23, 2019 at a Grind City Wrestling match held during halftime of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game in Memphis.

Where do The Usos rank on your list of all-time greatest tag teams? What should officials do with The Bloodline next? Sound off in the comments section below!