Major Name Reacts to WWE Ending Longtime Partnership at Clash in Paris

WWE ended a longtime partnership at Clash in Paris. A major name outside of wrestling has reacted to this announcement.Five years ago, World Wrestling Entertainment forged a partnership with Peacock, coinciding with the launch of the streaming service. As a result, all WWE shows and PLEs were streamed live on Peacock for the past few years. However, a significant part of that partnership came to an end at Clash in Paris, as the Stamford-based promotion signed a new deal with ESPN. At Clash in Paris, Michael Cole confirmed that it was the last PLE that would be streamed on Peacock, as the streaming platform is no longer their partner for PLEs. He also thanked NBC Sports president Rick Cordella for all the support he has shown them over the years.In response, Rick Cordella himself has taken to social media to thank Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for taking a chance on Peacock five years ago. He also confirmed that fans can still watch Saturday Night's Main Event on the platform &quot;for years to come.&quot;&quot;And a big thank you to @WWE Nick Khan, @TripleH and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching. But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come.&quot;Check out his tweet here:Roman Reigns on WWE's New Deal With ESPNWorld Wrestling Entertainment recently announced that it had signed a new deal with ESPN. Going forward, all of the promotion's PLEs will shift from Peacock to ESPN's streaming service in the United States. Wrestlepalooza, which is scheduled to take place on September 20, will be the first show to stream on ESPN. Since this new agreement was announced, many wrestlers have reacted to it.During a recent interview with First Take, Roman Reigns stated that the company has been working toward this deal for a considerable amount of time.&quot;I mean, I think the fact that we're teaming up with ESPN, our, you know, premium live events, the biggest shows of the year. To be able to be seen on the ESPN platform, it's just unheard of, and it's something we've been working on for decades, it seems now,&quot; he said.This new agreement with ESPN could help WWE gain more exposure among sports fans.