Major Name Reacts to WWE Ending Longtime Partnership at Clash in Paris

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 02, 2025 02:36 GMT
WWE HQ
This partnership has been instrumental to WWE's success over the years (source: WWE.com)

WWE ended a longtime partnership at Clash in Paris. A major name outside of wrestling has reacted to this announcement.

Ad

Five years ago, World Wrestling Entertainment forged a partnership with Peacock, coinciding with the launch of the streaming service. As a result, all WWE shows and PLEs were streamed live on Peacock for the past few years. However, a significant part of that partnership came to an end at Clash in Paris, as the Stamford-based promotion signed a new deal with ESPN. At Clash in Paris, Michael Cole confirmed that it was the last PLE that would be streamed on Peacock, as the streaming platform is no longer their partner for PLEs. He also thanked NBC Sports president Rick Cordella for all the support he has shown them over the years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In response, Rick Cordella himself has taken to social media to thank Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for taking a chance on Peacock five years ago. He also confirmed that fans can still watch Saturday Night's Main Event on the platform "for years to come."

"And a big thank you to @WWE Nick Khan, @TripleH and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching. But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come."
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

Roman Reigns on WWE's New Deal With ESPN

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced that it had signed a new deal with ESPN. Going forward, all of the promotion's PLEs will shift from Peacock to ESPN's streaming service in the United States. Wrestlepalooza, which is scheduled to take place on September 20, will be the first show to stream on ESPN. Since this new agreement was announced, many wrestlers have reacted to it.

Ad

During a recent interview with First Take, Roman Reigns stated that the company has been working toward this deal for a considerable amount of time.

"I mean, I think the fact that we're teaming up with ESPN, our, you know, premium live events, the biggest shows of the year. To be able to be seen on the ESPN platform, it's just unheard of, and it's something we've been working on for decades, it seems now," he said.

This new agreement with ESPN could help WWE gain more exposure among sports fans.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications