Roman Reigns on WWE-ESPN deal: "Something we've been working on for decades"

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently talked about the Stamford-based promotion's massive deal with ESPN. Almost all of the company's major shows will see a big shift.World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced a huge deal with ESPN, in which all of its major premium live events will shift from Peacock to ESPN's streaming service starting in 2026 for fans in the United States. Several big-name stars have since reacted to this announcement, including John Cena.Now, Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the deal during an interview with First Take, uploaded on their official Instagram handle. The OTC said that the Stamford-based promotion has been working toward huge deals like these for decades.&quot;I mean, I think the fact that we're teaming up with ESPN, our, you know, premium live events, the biggest shows of the year. To be able to be seen on the ESPN platform, it's just unheard of, and it's something we've been working on for decades, it seems now,&quot; he said.Reigns added that he believed everyone in WWE was excited about the partnership and wanted to &quot;keep the high tide going.&quot;&quot;And I think everybody's just so excited, and when you continue to create this type of excitement, the fact that we're an annual product, we don't shut down. This is episodic. You need that type of, you know, that type of juice. That type of energy. And it just gives us momentum to keep going and doing what we're doing. So we wanna keep the high tide going,&quot; he added.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns' next big WWE appearance was confirmedOn the latest edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and his stablemates destroyed CM Punk and LA Knight. As they were heading backstage, Roman Reigns made his shocking appearance.At first, the OTC stood his ground against Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, but the numbers game proved too much for him in the end. The Visionary's group then obliterated Reigns before the end of the show. After the OG Bloodline leader took multiple Tsunamis from Reed, many expected him to be written off for some time.However, the official X (fka Twitter) account of Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia revealed that Roman was slated to make an appearance on the August 18, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.Check out the post below:Wells Fargo Center @WellsFargoCtrLINK𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍: Roman Reigns to appear at Monday Night RAW in Philly on 8/18! 🛎️ https://t.co/J0fifSUZckIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the OTC's next WWE appearance.