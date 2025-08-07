  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns on WWE-ESPN deal: "Something we've been working on for decades"

Roman Reigns on WWE-ESPN deal: "Something we've been working on for decades"

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 07, 2025 09:13 GMT
Roman Reigns is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE
Roman Reigns is a former WWE Champion [Image credit: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently talked about the Stamford-based promotion's massive deal with ESPN. Almost all of the company's major shows will see a big shift.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced a huge deal with ESPN, in which all of its major premium live events will shift from Peacock to ESPN's streaming service starting in 2026 for fans in the United States. Several big-name stars have since reacted to this announcement, including John Cena.

Now, Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the deal during an interview with First Take, uploaded on their official Instagram handle. The OTC said that the Stamford-based promotion has been working toward huge deals like these for decades.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean, I think the fact that we're teaming up with ESPN, our, you know, premium live events, the biggest shows of the year. To be able to be seen on the ESPN platform, it's just unheard of, and it's something we've been working on for decades, it seems now," he said.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Reigns added that he believed everyone in WWE was excited about the partnership and wanted to "keep the high tide going."

Ad
"And I think everybody's just so excited, and when you continue to create this type of excitement, the fact that we're an annual product, we don't shut down. This is episodic. You need that type of, you know, that type of juice. That type of energy. And it just gives us momentum to keep going and doing what we're doing. So we wanna keep the high tide going," he added.
Ad

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Roman Reigns' next big WWE appearance was confirmed

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and his stablemates destroyed CM Punk and LA Knight. As they were heading backstage, Roman Reigns made his shocking appearance.

At first, the OTC stood his ground against Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, but the numbers game proved too much for him in the end. The Visionary's group then obliterated Reigns before the end of the show. After the OG Bloodline leader took multiple Tsunamis from Reed, many expected him to be written off for some time.

Ad

However, the official X (fka Twitter) account of Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia revealed that Roman was slated to make an appearance on the August 18, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Check out the post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the OTC's next WWE appearance.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications