Major name returning at WWE's upcoming event to confront John Cena will happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena has been going strong in his Undisputed WWE Championship run. The Cenation Leader will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight, where he will face R-Truth in a non-title match. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the match will also see the return of Cody Rhodes.
The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He was recently spotted in Orlando for the launch of Universal Studios' new Epic Universe theme park. He is also expected to make his return soon, with many hoping for his feud with Cena to resume.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that the American Nightmare could make his comeback at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The former WWE manager noted that Cody may appear during Cena's match against R-Truth.
"I think we’ll see Cody Rhodes tomorrow night. We’ll see him. In Cena’s match." [36:26 onwards]
John Cena has defended the title just once since winning it from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Randy Orton at Backlash to retain the gold.
