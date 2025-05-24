Major name returning at WWE's upcoming event to confront John Cena will happen, says veteran (Exclusive)

John Cena has been going strong in his Undisputed WWE Championship run. The Cenation Leader will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event tonight, where he will face R-Truth in a non-title match. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that the match will also see the return of Cody Rhodes.

Ad

The American Nightmare has been on a hiatus since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. He was recently spotted in Orlando for the launch of Universal Studios' new Epic Universe theme park. He is also expected to make his return soon, with many hoping for his feud with Cena to resume.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that the American Nightmare could make his comeback at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The former WWE manager noted that Cody may appear during Cena's match against R-Truth.

Ad

Trending

"I think we’ll see Cody Rhodes tomorrow night. We’ll see him. In Cena’s match." [36:26 onwards]

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Check out the complete episode of BroDown below:

Ad

John Cena has defended the title just once since winning it from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He defeated Randy Orton at Backlash to retain the gold.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More