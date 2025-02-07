Major name is in their "Roman Reigns" phase heading into WrestleMania 41, explains ex-WWE star

Roman Reigns ascended to new heights in WWE when he became the Tribal Chief. However, The Big Dog wasn't well received by the fans for a while, and Aiden English thinks another wrestler is in a similar phase heading into WrestleMania 41.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE for the first time in over a year and made history. She became the first woman to win the gimmick match twice and is now set to compete at WrestleMania 41 for a title match of her choosing. However, The Queen didn't receive a warm welcome on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, stated that Charlotte Flair is in her Roman Reigns phase from 2015, where the fans are tired of seeing The Queen. But, the management knows the talent she possesses and is constantly putting her in title matches.

"I think she's in her Roman Reigns 2015 arc where people are just like, 'We get it. You're the chosen one; you're really good at what you do, but we're kind of sick of seeing that at the top of the card whenever you're around.' Even though she's been gone for over a year... So, I'm like, 'When are we getting our Tribal Chief arc?' Just let her be the bad heel and let us want to see her get beat," English said. (From 33:05 to 33:36)

Roman Reigns to miss WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

After winning the Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair has a massive decision to make heading into WrestleMania 41. Regardless of her choice, the remaining men and women on the roster are set to compete for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match to earn their ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Roman Reigns' future for the event looks bleak following Royal Rumble 2025. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the Original Tribal Chief has been written off following a Stomp on the floor and steel steps by Seth Rollins. This was done to make sure he's not in the Elimination Chamber match.

Meanwhile, it's highly unlikely that Charlotte Flair would compete at the event in Canada in any capacity, as she has her ticket punched for The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

If you use the quotes, please credit Rebooked Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

