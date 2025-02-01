  • home icon
  Major name takes a shot at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Major name takes a shot at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Feb 01, 2025 17:49 GMT
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2019!
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2019! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of WWE's most popular couples and the only ones to have won their respective Royal Rumble matches. Recently, Chelsea Green took a shot at the couple ahead of the event.

A few years ago, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins opened up about their personal lives, and the two were paired on television under the old regime. However, as they grew together as a couple, the company often acknowledged their relationship but didn't force a storyline on television.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley asked the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, how one ignores professional jealousy in a relationship.

"Being in a relationship in the wrestling business is not easy, and when one person achieves more success than the other, it's human nature for jealousy to creep in," Dudley asked Chelsea Green.

She fired a shot at Big Time Becks and The Visionary before answering.

"Maybe for Seth [Rollins] and Becky [Lynch]. Not for us... When I come home, it's like two normal human beings who work at an office. We don't need to talk about this stuff," Green said. (From 15:25 to 16:15)

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could appear and compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last year, Becky Lynch went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion and put Liv Morgan over in the process when she lost the Women's World Championship and the subsequent rematch on WWE RAW.

It's been over half a year, and The Man is nowhere to be seen on the weekly product. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where he wants to eliminate Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Regardless of the rumors, there's a high chance that both stars will enter their respective Royal Rumble matches and could compete at the same event after a long time.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Arsh Das
