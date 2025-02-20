Major name wants to work with The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso on WWE TV

The Bloodline saga has been one of the most talked about aspects of WWE over the past few years. Recently, Jimmy Uso's wife, Naomi, gave her thoughts about the story and wanted to be a part of it.

Ad

In 2021, The Bloodline was born on Friday Night SmackDown, and the faction went on to dominate the brand for years to come. However, there are many credible female names from their family, who could've joined the group, but it never transpired under either of the regimes.

In an interview on Huge Pop Radio with Donnie DaSilva & Jimmy Korderas, Naomi was asked whether she would like to work with The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso on the weekly product. The former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion stated she would like to, mainly with Jimmy Uso, as they've spent their careers away from each other.

Ad

Trending

"Absolutely. Earlier in my career, I kind of tried to stay away from that just to define myself individually. Now, I definitely think I've done that and I've had one hell of a journey in wrestling and before it's all said and done, I would love to do something more and bigger than we have, either with the family, but most importantly, with Jimmy on screen. We've had our moments throughout our careers doing fun stuff together, but never anything significant. It could work now, possibly," Naomi said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

WWE's Naomi recalls getting confused between The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso

Early in their career, it was hard to differentiate between Jimmy and Jey Uso as the twins had the same gear, music, face paint, and moveset in WWE. Later, the two created their own personalities and went on their journeys when they ended their tag team run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

In an interview with WittyWhittier on YouTube, Naomi recalled how she used to get confused between the two and once mistook Jey for Jimmy.

"Yes. There was one. It was real quick, and I wasn't paying attention. Earlier in their careers, they [The Usos] used to look a lot more alike... Now, they have very distinctive tattoos and stuff, and they look different. There was one time when they were in the hallway, and I was talking to somebody, and I turned around and hit Joshua [Jey] on the b*tt. I thought it was John [Jimmy], and they both turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my God!' They still mess with me about that, and I was so mortified and disgusted," Naomi said.

Ad

The former WWE Women's Champion is set to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE