Real-life Bloodline member recalls getting confused between Jimmy and Jey Uso

There was a time in WWE when the audience found it tough to differentiate between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. Recently, real-life Bloodline member Naomi recalled the time when she got confused between the twins.

For years, fans couldn't tell the difference between Jimmy and Jey Uso as the twins had similar gear, moveset, and entrance music for a long time. However, it all changed when The Bloodline saga started, as both stars gained their own identity on weekly television.

In an interview on WittyWhittier's YouTube channel, Naomi recalled the time when she mistook Jey for her husband, Jimmy. She explained it happened in their early days when the twins had similar styles. Moreover, the SmackDown Superstar claimed she was ''mortified'' when she hit the wrong Uso on his backside, and they still mess with her for it.

"Yes. There was one. It was real quick, and I wasn't paying attention. Earlier in their careers, they [The Usos] used to look a lot more alike... Now, they have very distinctive tattoos and stuff, and they look different. There was one time when they were in the hallway, and I was talking to somebody, and I turned around and hit Joshua [Jey] on the b*tt. I thought it was John [Jimmy], and they both turned around, and I was like, 'Oh my God!' They still mess with me about that, and I was so mortified and disgusted," Naomi said. [From 11:40 to 12:25]

Jey Uso made his choice for WrestleMania 41 on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre on RAW's Netflix premiere and subsequently earned a World Heavyweight Title match against reigning champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Main Event Jey failed to win the gold.

Later, The YEET Master entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 when he last eliminated John Cena to win the 30-man bout. After a week of considering his options, Jey appeared on this week's Monday Night RAW, only to be ambushed by Gunther. After the attack, the OG Bloodline member grabbed a microphone and chose The Ring General as his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

It'll be interesting to see if Jey Uso captures his first world championship in WWE in Las Vegas.

