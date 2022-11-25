Major ongoing Roman Reigns storyline has "exceeded my expectations", says top WWE Superstar

As the face of WWE, many major stories go through Roman Reigns, one recent angle which saw Sami Zayn join his faction, The Bloodline, has been met with overall applause from fans.

The Bloodline consisted of family members Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Wiseman Paul Heyman. That was until Canadian star Sami Zayn joined the fray as the faction's Honorary Uce'. A move that has splintered the dynamic of the dominant group.

Speaking with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Sami Zayn stated how his inclusion in The Bloodline has gone better than he ever thought it would.

"I’m not entirely surprised at the success of the segments that we’ve done, but it has still exceeded my expectations. I knew it would be good, but I didn’t think that fans would take to it the way they have." (H/T SEScoops)

Sami and the rest of The Bloodline are set for action tomorrow night at Survivor Series War Games, where they will take on the five-man team of Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Roman Reigns on The Bloodline's global influence

Sami Zayn recently did the impossible and made the faction break character after his "Ucey" line tickled the funny bones of the undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Tag Team title holders.

While the line may seem ridiculous, Roman Reigns recently said while speaking to The Ringer that he and his group are able to make anything popular with the fans

"Who would’ve thought ‘Ucey’ would be a thing? But over 12 million people on social media made it a thing, and that’s the type of power we have. We can take anything, anything, and make it good. That’s why the Bloodline, the Tribal Chief is so special." (H/T The Ringer)

Roman currently rules over the company as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a position he has held for an astonishing 816 days and counting.

