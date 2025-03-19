Major Pete Dunne announcement made amid WWE RAW absence

Pete Dunne has cemented his spot in WWE as a key veteran in-ring talent and an up-and-coming backstage hand. The RAW Netflix Era has been an interesting stage in Dunne's career so far, and this latest announcement is more proof of a big year in the works for the UK Superstar.

The Bruiserweight was a 10-year veteran when debuting in World Wrestling Entertainment's January 2017 UK tournament. Dunne lost in the finals to inaugural champion Tyler Bate but dethroned him months later. Signed to a contract that allowed indie dates, Dunne worked the NXT brand and main roster non-televised events while making countless independent dates. Dunne went full-time with WWE shortly after the 2019 Royal Rumble but still made six outside appearances that year.

Dunne is now set to make his GCW debut during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. The former PROGRESS World Champion was just announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII on Thursday, April 17. Barnett took to X today to announce Dunne for the big event, which Natalya was previously booked on.

"A 'Strong Style' Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham. He has no problem trading blows or submission holds - wherever the fight goes, this 'Bruiserweight' wrestler is up for it. Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII," Josh Barnett wrote.

Bloodsport XIII will be held at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas on Thursday of WrestleMania Week. No opponents for Natalya or Dunne have been announced. WWE sent Charlie Dempsey, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark to work Barnett's Bloodsport X during WrestleMania 40 Weekend last year.

Pete Dunne rumored to continue WWE RAW feud

Pete Dunne is expected to continue his rivalry with Penta and Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW soon.

Dunne last worked a red brand match on February 24, in the Triple Threat won by Kaiser. The Bruiserweight first began doing producer work in NXT UK in 2021-2022, but it appears he has not continued his main roster producer work in many weeks.

While Dunne has not been on RAW since the Triple Threat to close February, he did work the pre-RAW Main Event tapings on March 3, defeating Cruz Del Toro. Dunne lost to Penta on January 20 and February 17.

