Major plans for WWE RAW next week potentially spoiled already

WWE may have accidentally spoiled next week's plans for Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, Seth Rollins announced that he will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge next week in Cleveland, Ohio. 24 hours later, Rollins appeared on NXT TV to accept Bron Breakker's title challenge.

With WWE already confirming Rollins vs. Breakker for next Tuesday's NXT, there are high chances that the reigning World Heavyweight Champion will retain his title next on the upcoming episode of RAW. Rollins' announcement on NXT might have accidentally revealed the result of the upcoming RAW open challenge.

At this moment, Rollins' next challenger on the red brand is yet to be revealed. To make things a lot more interesting, he is already confirmed to defend the World Heavyweight Title at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London against Finn Balor.

Following a face-off between Rollins and Balor on RAW, WWE confirmed the huge title match for the upcoming event.

Considering how these things generally work out, there are high chances of Rollins retaining his title on RAW and on NXT. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet, and the shock factor could always come into play.

Have you enjoyed Rollins' title reign so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

