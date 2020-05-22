Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre achieved his childhood dream by becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36. While there was no live audience to celebrate his win, McIntyre's victory over Brock Lesnar will always be remembered.

Ever since becoming the WWE Champion, there has been a certain change in personality for The Scottish Psychopath. From being an intense man with few words, McIntyre has gone on to add funny one-liners and a more casual demeanour during his promos.

Vince Russo on Drew McIntyre

WWE Veteran and former writer Vince Russo who is known for his bizarre and controversial ideas, revealed on AfterBuzz pod TV why he isn't happy with the direction that the company have taken with Drew McIntyre:

Drew cut a promo, and I’m like, he doesn’t know who he is. He’s trying to be funny, then he’s serious, it’s not coming across genuine. So that’s telling me, the writer has not tapped into who Drew McIntyre is.

Vince Russo further added that Drew McIntyre's promos are not coming across as sincere:

And that promo is coming across as very non-sincere, and it’s hurting his character, and I can see that just by looking at it that, bro, that’s not who he is. That’s not what he would say. This is coming across very, very forced.”

Vince Russo on Drew McIntyre: “Drew cut a promo, and I’m like, he doesn’t know who he is. He’s trying to be funny, then he’s serious, it’s not coming across genuine. So that’s telling me, the writer has not tapped into who Drew McIntyre is.“



Respectfully, I totally disagree. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 22, 2020

Drew McIntyre is all set to face The Almighty Bobby Lashley at Backlash in a match for his WWE Championship. The WWE Champion has already defended his Championship multiple times since winning at WrestleMania 36.