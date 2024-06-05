Major problem in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline spotted by legend; Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa under fire amid Roman Reigns' hiatus (Exclusive)

A veteran believes that the new Bloodline in WWE is nowhere near the level it was before Roman Reigns' departure. He explained how the newest additions to the faction are far from living up to the hype.

Since Roman's defeat at WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline has gone through several changes. Solo Sikoa's rise to the top spot has allowed him to bring in two new names, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. While they were presented as vicious personalities, Bill Apter believes they are not being booked the same way anymore.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated that the stars are not living up to the hype.

"All the promotion of Haku's sons being killers, and I have seen them in New Japan, Japan rather, and they had that whole killer thing. But just like Bron Breakker, I am kinda seeing that they are not being, not living up to what the hype is for them. Am I the only one who is seeing this?" [29:33 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the Bloodline will gain momentum in WWE anytime soon.

