Major RAW star puts the entire SmackDown locker room on notice

A popular WWE RAW Superstar put the entire SmackDown roster on notice in his recent social media update. The star seemingly also confirmed his appearance on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.The New Day has long been an integral part of Monday Night RAW's tag team division. However, the duo has been on the outs with most of the roster ever since they kicked Big E out of the group and turned heel in the process. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have recently found support in Grayson Waller, who has been consistently seen alongside them following Austin Theory's disappearance from television due to injury.Ahead of the October 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Xavier Woods shared the iconic video of a frustrated Stone Cold Steve Austin in the locker room declaring that he was ready to beat someone up. In the caption, the 39-year-old noted that he and his tag team partner Kofi Kingston would enter the SmackDown locker room with a similar mindset, prepared to take someone out during the show.&quot;Me and @truekofi walking into the #Smackdown locker room tonight,&quot; he wrote. You can check out Xavier Woods' X/Twitter post below:Xavier Woods levels massive allegations against RAW General Manager ahead of WWE SmackDownThe New Day and Grayson Waller are embroiled in a conflict with WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. While the heels have been demanding a ban on Penta's Mexican Destroyer, the GM has yet to take action on their request.After missing the latest edition of WWE RAW, Waller posted a social media update claiming he was using a motorized scooter after being hit with the Mexican Destroyer from the top rope the previous week. Xavier Woods reshared the post and blamed Adam Pearce for the latter's favoritism.&quot;The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP [Adam Pearce] plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!&quot; he wrote.Austin Creed @AustinCreedWinsLINK@GraysonWWE The pain you're going through must be unbearable. All because @ScrapDaddyAP plays favorites. This should have never happened to you!Penta recently found support in the form of The War Raiders in his ongoing feud against The New Day and Grayson Waller. Only time will tell which side ultimately comes out on top once all is said and done.