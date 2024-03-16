Major RAW Superstar unhappy with WWE over WrestleMania snub

A top RAW Superstar has confessed that he was disappointed with WWE after he was not booked to compete at both WrestleMania 38 and 39. The said performer is Damian Priest, who currently holds the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Archer of Infamy was in a marquee match at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. However, despite being part of the uber-popular Judgment Day, Damian Priest failed to find a spot in the subsequent two editions of The Show of Shows.

That said, Priest would be in action at WrestleMania 40, where he and Finn Balor would defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a six-team Ladder match. In a recent chat with WrestlingNews, Damian Priest confessed that he was hurt after not being booked to compete at both WrestleMania 38 and 39. He stated his goal was not to just show up at the event, but rather to perform in a match.

"I know, absolutely. The goal is to have a match, you don't wanna just show up. The last two WrestleManias, they did hurt a little bit, I'm not gonna lie." [H/T - Fightful]

Senor Money in the Bank surely would look to have the right chance to use his cash-in opportunity and capture a title. The Judgment Day will be there, having his back, and the group can add to their title collection.

Damian Priest on when he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract in WWE

In another interview recently, Damian Priest was quizzed about holding on to the Money in the Bank for several months now. The Judgment Day member stated that he was in no rush to cash in on his contract as he still had time until July.

The WWE Superstar also added that he would give his critics a befitting response by cashing in his MITB contract at the right time and the right place. Damian insisted he wasn't stressed out much, unlike the fans online.

"Just waiting and seeing. I got until July. I'm good. It doesn't expire at WrestleMania. I think a lot of people get confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. But I have till July so, man, I'm chilling. We're fine. It's gonna happen. I see the stuff online where people aren't sure if I'm gonna cash in, is it gonna be successful and championship material. When it happens, I'm gonna shut everybody up," said Damian Priest.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Damian Priest in the coming months, as he hasn't teased cashing in his contract in a while. Surely, Priest will be looking for the best opportunity he can make use of his contract on both RAW and SmackDown.

