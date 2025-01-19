Major reason why RAW falls short of SmackDown following blockbuster Netflix premiere, former WWE star reveals

WWE RAW on Netflix has been making headlines around the world, with some significant developments every week ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. While many feel the red brand has earned the 'superior' tag over SmackDown, former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) feels differently.

Over the past few weeks, the transfer window has been kept open, to shake up the roster for both brands, following RAW's move to Netflix.

During a recent edition of the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Rehwoldt stated that while RAW has a lot of star power, Netflix couldn't get a very impressive tag team division, leading to the red brand falling short of SmackDown.

“I’m not trying to downplay anyone, but with Netflix, it’s like there’s less of the, quote-unquote, star power. They don’t have as many headline names as RAW does. Yeah, but I think they have some of the best talent—hardcore talent—on that side of the roster, specifically in the tag division. As they factor in more and more people, it’s really stacked. I mean, it totally towers over [the RAW tag team division]." [29:29 onwards]

The former WWE star further added that while SmackDown's tag team division is stacked, RAW doesn't have that significant depth in their tag team division.

"I’m trying to think of all the teams on RAW. I don’t think there are that many men’s tag teams, at least not ones that are established. But the SmackDown roster has a lot of really good, really hungry, established talent as well. Yeah, so I just think the field is wide freaking open there,” he added. [30:00 onwards]

What has WWE planned for the upcoming RAW?

After a couple of weeks of headline-making editions of the red brand, the upcoming edition of the episode has some massive segments lined up to intrigue fans.

The Stamford-based company has already confirmed a massive WrestleMania XL rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, which might have some involvement from CM Punk as well.

The New Day is also set to make an in-ring return for the first time following their surprising heel turn a few weeks ago. In addition to that, WWE has confirmed the return of JBL for the episode. It remains to be seen what more the company offers on the episode.

