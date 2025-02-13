Major reason why WWE signed Ricky Starks following AEW exit revealed by wrestling legend

Just 24 hours after his AEW release was confirmed, Ricky Starks made his shocking WWE debut on Tuesday. Hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer explained why the company decided to bring in the former All Elite Wrestling star to NXT.

Following a tumultuous final year in AEW, Starks was finally released from his contract. He wasn't a free agent for long since he made his debut on NXT by coming through the crowd and delivering a promo before the main event Steel Cage match for the North American Championship.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer discussed why WWE immediately brought in Ricky Starks to NXT. Dreamer explained that the men's division of the brand lacked star power, and The Absolute had a lot to offer to the product.

"There's a deep drop off after Oba Femi and Trick Williams. We also have WrestleMania season and then normally there's a Draft. So with all that being said, the men's division needs a bit of something, a talent. (…) You need the male division to get over because like I said, if you look at that poster that they got for the Madison Square Garden show, it’s like, ‘Huh, they need bigger draws in NXT for the men's division,'" Dreamer said. [9:03 - 9:47]

Besides Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Ricky Starks, Ethan Page has the profile to be one of the main event players in NXT. But to prove Tommy Dreamer's point, Femi will be defending his NXT Championship against main roster stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory at Vengeance Day 2025.

Tommy Dreamer praises WWE for keeping Ricky Starks' debut a secret

Ricky Starks' NXT debut shocked viewers worldwide, which is why Tommy Dreamer praised WWE and the former AEW star for keeping his arrival a secret. Dreamer liked that not even the dirt sheets knew that it was going to happen.

"Nobody saw that coming. It wasn't leaked online that he was backstage at the Performance Center or anything like that. So good job to keeping a secret, enjoyed his segment and looking forward to seeing what happens to him. I also think he's in the right place for his career, as well as growth within the industry," Dreamer said. [0:36 - 0:57]

It will interesting to see if Ricky Starks makes an appearance at Vengeance Day on Saturday to cement his arrival to WWE.

