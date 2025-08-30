Major reunion teased in a cryptic post following WWE SmackDown

Reunions and second runs are common in WWE and the industry as a whole, as superstars often find a way to run it back with their former stablemates. Recently, Bayley dropped a cryptic post that teases a potential major reunion.Bayley hit a rough patch on WWE's main roster when she lost most of her friends on the brand and cost Lyra Valkyria the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025 against Becky Lynch. Later, she began to cut promos alone in an eerie setting and has been hinting at changes going forward on Monday Night RAW.The Role Model has been posting cryptic pictures on X/Twitter, teasing what's next for her in the coming weeks. She recently posted a backstage photo with Damage CTRL, seemingly teasing that this could be one of the possibilities in the coming weeks, except for Dakota Kai, who's not associated with WWE following her release.Damage CTRL had a solid run in the Stamford-based promotion, and the faction thrived for a while following Bayley's exit from the group. Unfortunately, members were surrounded by injuries, which left IYO SKY alone on the red brand, and the group finally disbanded.Ex-WWE writer questions Bayley's character changeIt's hard to pull off a split personality on television when it comes to wrestling. Wrestlers such as Kane and the late Bray Wyatt did an exceptional job with their characters, but the company's creative team often failed to support the stars down the line, and Vince Russo questioned whether The Role Model is heading down the same path.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questions the company's intention behind Bayley's split personality character, given that they've failed to put Bray Wyatt over with the same characteristic.&quot;So, let me get this straight, bro. Think about this, Chris. They're gonna do a split personality with Bayley, when they couldn't get Bray Wyatt over. Think about that, guys. We couldn't get perhaps the smartest, most charismatic top three characters in the history of this company. We could not get this guy over. But Bayley is going to pull this off,&quot; Russo said.It'll be interesting to see what's next for Bayley on WWE RAW.