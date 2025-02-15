Major Road to WrestleMania 41 title plans revealed for Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins remains focused on Elimination Chamber while gaining momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Approaching his sixth year with WWE, he is working to cement his legacy and 2025 is expected to be a marquee year. New information may have revealed big title plans coming off The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Visionary has been rumored to be in a big Triple Threat with Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. However, Rollins is still hoping to win the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Gunther has been confirmed to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania Vegas, but there may be a championship clash brewing with Rollins.

WWE Deutschland announced today that Seth Rollins vs. Gunther in a Steel Cage match for the title will headline their non-televised live events on Saturday, March 15, at Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, and Sunday, March 16 at ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany. These shows are part of the big Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe, which begins on Friday, March 14, with SmackDown in Barcelona and ends on Monday, March 31, at RAW in London.

This will mark the third Gunther vs. Seth Rollins match. RAW, on November 8, 2019, saw Rollins defeat the then-WALTER via DQ, which led to Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Street Profits defeating Imperium in eight-man tag action. Seth later retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther via DQ in a SmackDown dark match on September 29, 2023.

Seth Rollins set for

Next week's WWE RAW will air live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Below is the updated lineup:

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Elimination Chamber qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor Elimination Chamber qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Several superstars are advertised to appear on RAW. The RAW and arena websites also have the following names listed: Gunther, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and The New Day.

