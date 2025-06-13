Major secret about WWE Superstar to be revealed, believes Teddy Long (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe has been caught up in a debate recently, regarding the legitimacy of an apparently 'planned move' by the company. However, the details behind it may not be a secret some time in the future, or so Teddy Long thinks.

R-Truth recently returned to the company, shedding his old ring name and adopting his real name, Ron Killings, as a new character. His contract had reportedly ended, and the Stamford-based promotion seemingly wasn't going to renew it. However, he made a comeback at Money in the Bank, which makes his sudden return all the more baffling. While fans are still confused whether it was a work or a shoot, Teddy Long thinks the reality of the matter will be out sooner rather than later.

On The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Long was asked about his opinion on the situation. When discussing whether the truth behind the scenes would ever be cleared up, he said:

"Oh we're gonna know. We gonna know. It's gonna come out." [8:19 onwards]

Bill Apter thinks R-Truth's WWE return could be a work

While Teddy Long is quite sure that Ron Killings coming back to WWE was not planned, Bill Apter is less sure.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated his belief that the whole thing might have been planned.

"I think no matter what they say, that they worked the boys, we talked about it on our last show how hard it is to do that. I remember Teddy saying that you know they just don't tell anybody. They played it really well. Do I think personally it's a work? I do. But then again there's that part where Nick Khan talked to R-Truth, if it wasn't a work, made a deal with him," Apter said.

Only time will tell what is next for Ron Killings down the line in WWE.

Please credit The Wrestling Time Machine if you use the quote from the first part of this article, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

